reflect.finance Price Hits $0.94 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. reflect.finance has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $150,072.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00790940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00091466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010362 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,261 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.