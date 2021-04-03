reflect.finance Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $110,741.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00783254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00091063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016539 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,206 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

