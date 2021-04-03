Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Regions Financial worth $98,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 142,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,752,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,613,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

