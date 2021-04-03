Remme Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $5.56 million and $191,152.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00037319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

