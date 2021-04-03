Ren Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $125.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.