Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.01% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

NYSEARCA IPOS opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

