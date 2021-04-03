Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 194,300 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

