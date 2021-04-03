Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,963 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 222.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Forterra worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Forterra by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forterra by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

