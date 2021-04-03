Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.02 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

