Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,500 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,812,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $3,337,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

