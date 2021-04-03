renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $698.16 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 8% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $59,180.67 or 0.99355186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $698.16 million and approximately $53.88 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,797 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.