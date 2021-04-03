renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $173,722.06 and approximately $3,557.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.