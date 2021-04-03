ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). ReneSola reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

A number of research firms have commented on SOL. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

