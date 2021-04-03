Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,102.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $154,102.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,808,280 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

