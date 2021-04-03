Rentberry Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $586,590.73 and $689.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

