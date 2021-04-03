REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $152,027.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $152,027.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

