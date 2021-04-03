Request One Day Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Request has a market cap of $152.20 million and $2.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

