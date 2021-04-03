Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0891 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $75.44 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

