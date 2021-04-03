Restart Energy MWAT Market Cap Hits $15.24 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $184,555.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

