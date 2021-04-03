Revain (REV) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $5.46 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

