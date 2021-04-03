REVV (REVV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.18 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $132.24 million and $7.18 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

