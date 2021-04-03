Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.24 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

