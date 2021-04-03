Rigel Finance Market Cap Achieves $409,655.06 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $409,655.06 and approximately $94,796.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $97.56 or 0.00165829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

