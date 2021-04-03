Rio DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

