Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $74.39 million and $2.57 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

