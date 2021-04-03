Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $293.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.03 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $273.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

