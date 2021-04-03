Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $23.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5,037.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 161,788 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

