RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,355 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,280,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

