RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,119,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 246,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 244,318 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 15,834,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,309. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

