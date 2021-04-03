RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

V traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

