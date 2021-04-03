RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

