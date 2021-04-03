RMR Wealth Builders Has $12.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $152.86. 2,888,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,517. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.