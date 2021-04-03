RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

