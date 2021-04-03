RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $747.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $738.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

