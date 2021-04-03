RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. 16,665,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,989,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

