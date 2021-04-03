RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,063 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,748. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.