RMR Wealth Builders Sells 11,695 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. 16,561,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,541,300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

