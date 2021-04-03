RMR Wealth Builders Sells 131,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.88. 1,450,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

