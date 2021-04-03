RMR Wealth Builders Sells 199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $69.12 on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

