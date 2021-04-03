RMR Wealth Builders Sells 818 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $78,634,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

