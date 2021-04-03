RMR Wealth Builders Sells 872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $66.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. 2,940,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

