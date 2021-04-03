RMR Wealth Builders Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,849,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $240.58 and a 12-month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

