Rocket Pool Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.13 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $151.13 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $14.70 or 0.00025216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

