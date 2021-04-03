Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

