ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and $2.18 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00442717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

