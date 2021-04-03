Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

