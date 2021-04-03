Router Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00010872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $649,075.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,958,988 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

