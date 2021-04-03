Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $90,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 354.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 525,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

