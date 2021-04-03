Royale Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $4.91 million and $1.41 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

