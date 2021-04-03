Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.04% of Royce Value Trust worth $97,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

